Fareed Mota Succumbs to Injuries Following Kangan Road Accident

Ganderbal, May 31: Fareed Mota, son of Aziz Mota and a resident of Pahalnar Wangath, who was critically injured in a road accident at Kangan in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, has succumbed to his injuries at SKIMS Soura in Srinagar. The accident occurred at Kangan Sheikh Bagh yesterday when a tempo traveler and an Alto car collided, resulting in injuries to four individuals.

Among the injured, Fareed Mota and another person were shifted to SKIMS Soura for specialized treatment. Unfortunately, despite medical efforts, Fareed Mota could not survive his injuries. His body has been brought back to his home in Pahalnar Wangath for the last rites.

The tragic incident has cast a pall of gloom over the community.

