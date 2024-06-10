“Both countries will have to play a role”: Omar Abdullah on Reasi bus terror attack

A day after a passenger bus was targeted by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Monday pitched for dialogue between both countries (India and Pakistan) and said that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is not normal.

“Those who have been claiming normal situation here should answer this. We have always been saying that the situation here is not normal. We always said that guns did not come here due to Article 370 but the BJP people were claiming that this is due to Article 370. To silence this gun, an environment of dialogue will have to be created and for this, both countries will have to play a role,” Abdullah told ANI.

The terror attack took place in J-K’s Reasi district on Sunday after a vehicle fell into a deep gorge after terrorists opened fire killing at least nine people and leaving over 30 injured.

On losing the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, Adullaha laughed and said, “What do you want me to say?”

“I lost. Obviously, nobody fights elections expecting to lose. I was really looking forward to representing the people of North Kashmir,” he said.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Rashid Sheikh, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, ran as an independent candidate for the Baramulla seat and defeated Omar Abdullah. He secured victory with a margin of 204142 votes and received 47,2481 votes.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking an oath for the third term on Sunday, Abdullah said that it is the first time he will be working with the coalition.

“Yes, he has taken the oath as the third time, but this is the first time he is with the coalition. He has been the Chief Minister of Gujarat three to four times but at that time also he was not in a coalition. Before this term, when he was prime minister for the last 10 years, he had the majority. This is the first time the Prime Minister has had to work with coalitions and allies. I was shocked that after fulfilling parties promises like Article 370 and Ram Mandir, they could still win the elections on their own,” he said.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Narendra Modi, followed by other members of his team of ministers on Sunday.

PM Modi reiterated his unwavering commitment to serving the nation and steering it towards prosperity. (ANI)