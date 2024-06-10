“Gratitude to PM Modi for reposing trust”: Amit Shah on being reassigned Home Affairs

Union Minister Amit Shah on Monday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reassigning the roles of Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation in the newly formed Bharatiya Janata Party government.

“Gratitude to PM Shri @narendramodiJi for reposing trust and reassigning me the roles of Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation,” Amit Shah said in a post on ‘X’.

Speaking about his role in the Home Ministry, Shah said, “In Modi 3.0, the MHA will continue to accelerate and strengthen security initiatives and introduce new approaches to realize PM Modi’s vision of a secure Bharat.”

On empowering farmers and villages through the Ministry of Cooperation, Shah said, “Under the astute leadership of Modi Ji, the Ministry of Cooperation will remain committed to empowering farmers and villages with the vision of ‘Sahakaar Se Samriddhi’.”

The 59-year-old BJP leader who is the trusted confidante of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party’s key strategist served as the Union Home Minister in the previous Modi government.

Shah had won Gujarat’s Gandhinagar seat by a huge margin of 7,44,716 votes. Shah gathered 10,10,972 votes beating Congress’ Sonal Patel who got 2,66,256.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Shah won with a margin of 5,57,014 votes. The seat was previously held by BJP veterans like LK Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

One of his significant achievements during his term as Union Home Minister in the previous Narendra Modi government, was the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and he played an important role in the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which aimed to grant citizenship to persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

