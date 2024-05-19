Politics

BJP leaders from J&K deployed to assist in LS election campaigns across India

Arvind Sharma
Arvind Sharma
2 Min Read

Jammu, May 18: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command has deployed selected party leaders from Jammu and Kashmir to various states and union territories (UTs) during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. These leaders have been tasked with assisting the party units in formulating and executing campaign strategies.
Sources reveal that senior leaders and office bearers from the J&K unit of the BJP have been assigned to support party units in poll-bound states and UTs across India. Their responsibilities include devising campaign strategies and mobilising voters.
Former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta and Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, along with their teams, are actively involved in campaigning in Punjab and West Bengal respectively. Munish Sharma, the All Morchas Incharge of the J&K BJP unit, is leading a team in Himachal Pradesh to bolster the party’s campaign efforts.
Leaders and office bearers from the J&K BJP have also been deployed to Haryana, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh to strategise campaign initiatives in coordination with local party units.
Meanwhile, J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina has been actively engaged in campaigning in areas across the Baramulla and Rajouri-Poonch-Anantnag Lok Sabha constituencies.
Although the BJP has not fielded candidates in the three Lok Sabha seats of J&K (Srinagar, Baramulla, and Rajouri-Poonch-Anantnag), party leaders have been directed by the high command to engage with the public and highlight the achievements of the BJP government over the past decade. They are tasked with reaching out to beneficiaries of various Central government schemes to garner support for the party.

You Might Also Like

Jailed Er Rashid’s son rallies for father’s release, energises campaign

Home Minister’s Kashmir visit was aimed at defeating NC, claims Omar

Why PAGD approached SC if Art 370 was hollowed: Chugh

‘Tell how much money you got to break PAGD’, Bukhari asks NC, PDP

NC, PDP MPs failed to raise public issues in Parliament: Azad

Share This Article
Previous Article Home Minister’s Kashmir visit was aimed at defeating NC, claims Omar
Next Article Jailed Er Rashid’s son rallies for father’s release, energises campaign
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

PDP’s Parra launches door-to-door campaign in Anantnag
Politics
‘Foot and Mouth Disease’ outbreak in Pulwama villages
Kashmir
‘Singham’ enthrals Shehr-e-Khaas residents
City
Multiple competitions as part of SVEEP campaign organised in Kupwara
Kashmir

Recent Comments

No comments to show.