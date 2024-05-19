BJP leaders from J&K deployed to assist in LS election campaigns across India

Jammu, May 18: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command has deployed selected party leaders from Jammu and Kashmir to various states and union territories (UTs) during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. These leaders have been tasked with assisting the party units in formulating and executing campaign strategies.

Sources reveal that senior leaders and office bearers from the J&K unit of the BJP have been assigned to support party units in poll-bound states and UTs across India. Their responsibilities include devising campaign strategies and mobilising voters.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta and Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, along with their teams, are actively involved in campaigning in Punjab and West Bengal respectively. Munish Sharma, the All Morchas Incharge of the J&K BJP unit, is leading a team in Himachal Pradesh to bolster the party’s campaign efforts.

Leaders and office bearers from the J&K BJP have also been deployed to Haryana, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh to strategise campaign initiatives in coordination with local party units.

Meanwhile, J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina has been actively engaged in campaigning in areas across the Baramulla and Rajouri-Poonch-Anantnag Lok Sabha constituencies.

Although the BJP has not fielded candidates in the three Lok Sabha seats of J&K (Srinagar, Baramulla, and Rajouri-Poonch-Anantnag), party leaders have been directed by the high command to engage with the public and highlight the achievements of the BJP government over the past decade. They are tasked with reaching out to beneficiaries of various Central government schemes to garner support for the party.