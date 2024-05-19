Home Minister’s Kashmir visit was aimed at defeating NC, claims Omar

Srinagar, May 18: Former chief minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent visit to Kashmir was to issue directions to the administration, the Bharatiya Janata Party and its “proxies” on how to defeat the National Conference.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a public convention at Magam, Budgam which falls in the Baramulla parliamentary constituency, the NC vice president said they have not been able to understand the aim of the home minister’s visit because the BJP has not fielded candidates here. First, there was a rumour that he came for a security review meeting, but no such meeting took place, he said.

“The Home Minister’s visit was aimed at giving directions to the administration, BJP, and its B, C, D, and E teams on how to defeat the National Conference,” he said, adding, “The BJP has not fielded candidates for the three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir but has unofficially extended support to some new political parties formed after the abrogation of Article 370.”

The NC leader said these “proxy” parties have come together to defeat the National Conference on BJP’s directions. “But, by the grace of God, people are with us, and we will prove that on June 4,” he said.

Abdullah added, “It is strange that the person who asserted their electoral victory is now discussing the defeat of Omar Abdullah rather than their own victory. This suggests that these parties are adhering to the directives of the BJP, with their sole focus being the National Conference.”

In response to allegations that the NC’s electoral success in the valley was due to voter boycotts, the former CM said that opposing parties will now contend that the increased voter turnout also benefits his party. “Our competitors had to find a reason for their losses. They used to say the National Conference benefited from the boycott, but now they will say that since the voter turnout increased, it also benefits the National Conference. What can I say to that?” he asked.

Omar questioned why New Delhi abrogated Article 370 if it was already hollow and served no purpose. “What was done on August 5, 2019, was a trauma for the people of Jammu and Kashmir that cannot be forgotten,” he said, adding, “I want to ask those who say there was nothing left in Article 370: if that was the case, why did New Delhi abrogate it?”