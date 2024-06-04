Aga Syed Ruhullah declared winner on Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference senior leader Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi has bagged the coveted Srinagar parliamentary constituency.

Mehdi amassed a total vote count of 356866 to feature on the top. The senior politician is followed by Waheed-ur-Rehman who has a total of 168450 votes, Mohammad Ashraf with 65954 and Aamir Ahmad Bhat with 15104.

Thanking the people for reposing in him, Mehdi, as per GNS, wrote on ‘X’, “A big thank you to the people of Srinagar, Pulwama, Gandarbal, Shopian and Budgam for this mandate and faith in me. I am humbled and I am aware of the responsibility that this mandate brings with it. You have spoken democratically and spoken against the decisions of Aug 5, 2019.”

“From here on it is my responsibility to take your voice to the Parliament and to the people of the rest of India. Rest assured, I will represent your sentiments and struggle for the return of our Dignity and rights with complete sincerity (sic.)”, the post reads. (GNS)