Jammu

Summer science camp concludes at IIIM Jammu

RK News
RK News
3 Min Read

Jammu, June28: A five-day summer science camp organized by CSIR-IIIM in collaboration with Royal Society of Chemistry, under the flagship of CSIR Jigyasa program and Yusuf Hamied Chemistry camps, was concluded on Friday with pride and gratitude.
The summer science camp commenced on 24th June, 2024, and was inaugurated by Ashok Kumar Sharma, Director School Education, Jammu. The summer camp was filled with a celebration of knowledge, innovation, and collaboration in which 55 students of 9th& 10th grade drawn from 20 government schools across the Jammu region, along with their faculties, got the opportunity to explore the wonders of science, during the camp.
A spokesperson informed that the days were filled with exciting crystallization, color formation experiments, slime preparation, coin battery experiment, clock reactions, forensic challenge water testing, DNA extraction and germ buster activities, making it a resounding success from the start. Campus tour, virtual science games and fun activities, including a captivating laser show, ensuring an unforgettable experience for the students.
Earlier, on 4th day yesterday, an interactive and scientific discussion session was also held at the C.K. Atal Auditorium for students and their faculty members, wherein Ashok Kumar Sharma, Director School Education, Jammu, Dr. Zabeer Ahmed, Director, CSIR-IIIM, Jammu, Shubha Mehta, Joint Director, DSE and other officials were presented.
On last day, a quiz based on the learnings of the camp was organized for the participants. All the participants and their escort teachers were felicitated by Dr. Zabeer Ahmed, Director, CSIR-IIIM, Jammu. The mentor teachers Dr. Showkat Rashid, Senior Scientist, Dr. Yedukondalu Nalli, Dr. Ravindra S. Phatake, Dr. J S Momo, Dr. Amol B. Gade, Dr. Bharitkar Yogesh, Scientists of NPMC Division, scholars and volunteers were also felicitated during the ceremony.
On the occasion, Dr. Zabeer Ahmed, Director, CSIR-IIIM said that it was a significant event for the organization to host such a residential science camp for the government school students. Further, Dr. Ahmed said that we are committed to serve the society and educational institutions in the field of Science and Technology. Ms Bhakti Dhamdhere, Program coordinator, Yusuf Hamied Chemistry Camps informed that such camps can be frequently organized for government schools students to make them familiar with basic science experiments.

 

You Might Also Like

BIS achieves newer heights by holding SWC at a school on a far-off area in Doda

Amarnath Yatra: Govt sets up lodgment centres in each Jammu district

PF Commissioner holds awareness prog under ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0’ in Reasi

First half-yearly TOLIC meeting held at CSIR-IIIM

Enhancing banking convenience, J&K Bank commissions new ATM at Chandak

Share This Article
Previous Article 3-day Int Conference MAiTRI 2024 concludes at NIT Srinagar
Next Article BIS achieves newer heights by holding SWC at a school on a far-off area in Doda
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Need to empower girls with comprehensive, accurate knowledge to encourage culture of openness: KU VC
City
V.C National Commission for Safai Karamcharis inaugurates Medical Camp at SMC Headquarters
City
Director Sericulture J&K inspects Grainage operations, promotes sericulture development initiatives
City
SKUAST-K organizes drug –de- addiction awareness rally
City