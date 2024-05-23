BGSBU to start 4 years UG DYD program: Prof Akbar Masood

Rajouri, May 22: In Sync with the academic and Administrative reforms undertaken by BGSB University as per NEP-2020 the Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University will offer a Four Year Undergraduate Program ‘ Design Your Degree’ from the forthcoming academic session. The University has also decided to establish the Centre for Multidisciplinary Studies & Research (CMSR).

Prof. Akbar mentioned that Four Year Undergraduate Design Your Degree is an important initiative of the Higher Education Council of UT of Jammu and Kashmir to develop industry ready human resources. Prof. Akbar mentioned that BGSBU has adopted a more flexible approach to achieve the intent of the Design Your Degree program. The Vice Chancellor mentioned that DYD will open up new vistas of opportunities for students to learn a diverse set of skills along with the major specialization in the 4 year degree program.

Prof. Akbar Masood said that the Centre for Multidisciplinary Studies & Research (CMSR) is envisioned as a proactive embodiment of excellence, leveraging quality research, innovation & entrepreneurship. VC mentioned that the Centre will be an amalgamation of research and development activities for improved coordination, compounded results & sustainable growth of University. Prof. Akbar said that the Centre intends to support novel research ideas & projects. Centre aims to emerge as a state-of-the-art resource entity facilitating students & faculty towards quality research in diverse fields of study.