Jammu

BGSBU to start 4 years UG DYD program: Prof Akbar Masood

RK News
RK News
2 Min Read

Rajouri, May 22: In Sync with the academic and Administrative reforms undertaken by BGSB University as per NEP-2020 the Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University will offer a Four Year Undergraduate Program ‘ Design Your Degree’ from the forthcoming academic session. The University has also decided to establish the Centre for Multidisciplinary Studies & Research (CMSR).
Prof. Akbar mentioned that Four Year Undergraduate Design Your Degree is an important initiative of the Higher Education Council of UT of Jammu and Kashmir to develop industry ready human resources. Prof. Akbar mentioned that BGSBU has adopted a more flexible approach to achieve the intent of the Design Your Degree program. The Vice Chancellor mentioned that DYD will open up new vistas of opportunities for students to learn a diverse set of skills along with the major specialization in the 4 year degree program.
Prof. Akbar Masood said that the Centre for Multidisciplinary Studies & Research (CMSR) is envisioned as a proactive embodiment of excellence, leveraging quality research, innovation & entrepreneurship. VC mentioned that the Centre will be an amalgamation of research and development activities for improved coordination, compounded results & sustainable growth of University. Prof. Akbar said that the Centre intends to support novel research ideas & projects. Centre aims to emerge as a state-of-the-art resource entity facilitating students & faculty towards quality research in diverse fields of study.

 

You Might Also Like

I&C dept organises investors meet at Jammu

DC reviews of drinking water supply scenario in Kathua

Int’l Yoga Day: Mega Yoga Camp held at GHS Chanderkote

Education Department’s Team inspects schools across different zones of Udhampur

GDC Ramgarh organises campaign to provide Water to Birds

Share This Article
Previous Article I&C dept organises investors meet at Jammu
Next Article DIC Srinagar hosts another workshop at IE Khunmoh to Promote NCSS
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

JKTDC introduces mini cruise rider in Dal Lake
City
Forest Protection Force, Forest dept seize illegally loaded chinar timber
Kashmir
DIC Srinagar hosts another workshop at IE Khunmoh to Promote NCSS
City
INDIA bloc ‘has diseases worse than cancer’: PM Modi at rally in UP’s Shravasti
Politics

Recent Comments

No comments to show.