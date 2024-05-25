Jammu

Afternoon downpours & gusty winds break heat spell in Jammu

JAMMU, May 24: After enduring intense heat wave conditions for over a week, the Jammu region finally received a much-needed respite today with widespread showers in the late afternoon. The rainfall, observed in various areas including Udhampur, Ramgarh, and higher reaches of Samba, Rajouri, and Katra, brought relief to residents who had been grappling with scorching temperatures.
Gusty winds accompanied by light showers swept across many areas of Jammu, offering a welcome reprieve from the persistent heat wave. Experts had previously advised special precautions for the elderly and children to combat the heat wave’s effects.
In addition to the late afternoon showers, some areas of Jammu City and its outskirts, such as Bishnah, Satwari, Akhnoor, and Bakshi Nagar, experienced light rainfall in the late evening. These showers further alleviated the oppressive heat wave conditions that had persisted for more than a week.
The timely rainfall and gusty winds have provided much-needed relief to residents, offering a refreshing break from the sweltering heat that had engulfed the region.

 

