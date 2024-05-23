Jammu

I&C dept organises investors meet at Jammu

RK News
3 Min Read

Jammu, May 22: The Industries and Commerce department on Wednesday organised mega investors meet here aimed to address the grievances of potential investors of Jammu.
Being chaired by Director, Industries and Commerce Department Jammu, Dr Arun Manhas, the event was attended by Chairman/Presidents of prominent associations and investors of the region.
The purpose of the meet was to strengthen ties between the government and the investor community, explore potential partnerships and discuss opportunities for mutual growth of J&K’s industrial sector besides discussing ways to alleviate challenges in grounding investment in J&K.
The Director informed the participants that on the instruction of Lieutenant Governor, monthly investors meet would be held at Directorate level in order to address the grievances of business community and sensitize the potential investors about the policy.
He emphasized the Government’s commitment towards creating a favourable business environment that attracts both local and national investors. The discussions focused on key sectors and industries that hold significant potential for economic development and job creation besides issues faced by the promoters while grounding the investment.
The Director stated that the meet with investors provided a valuable opportunity to exchange ideas, address concerns and showcase the attractive investment landscape of J&K. He stated that the Government is providing a supportive environment that encourages investment, drives economic growth and creates sustainable employment opportunities.
The discussions were centred around topics like investment incentives, regulatory reforms, infrastructure and land development and promotion of research and development initiatives.
The investors expressed confidence in government’s initiatives towards creating a business-friendly environment, which bolsters their confidence in considering strategic investments. The investor community sought extension of registration date and enhancement of the Central package under the New Central sector Scheme.
The investors brought forward various persistent issues like irregularities in availability of power, infrastructure growth and development of other amenities. The promoters sought help of I&C department for early clearances of their Pollution NOC’s.
Later, certain queries about the interpretation of New Central sector Scheme 2021 were addressed by the officials of Industries and Commerce Department on the spot.
The Director assured the investors that their feedback and suggestions would be taken into serious consideration, aiming to address any barriers and enhance the ease of doing business. The Department will continue to engage with stakeholders, promote investment opportunities, and work towards strengthening the industry’s competitiveness on a global scale, he added.
The Government’s ongoing efforts to streamline processes, provide service delivery through Single Window system, and foster a skilled workforce were also highlighted during the meeting.

