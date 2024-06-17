Awam Ki Awaz: Stay united to dismantle terror ecosystem in J&K: LG Sinha

Says Awaam Ki Awaaz has encouraged people to participate in nation building process

The record voter turnout reflects people’s unwavering faith in democracy & constitution: LG Sinha

Pays tributes to the civilians martyred in Reasi terror attack

Srinagar, June 16: Paying tribute to the martyrs of the Reasi terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha urged the people to stay united and actively support security agencies to dismantle the terror network in the Union Territory (UT).

“Those responsible for the attack will face severe consequences for their heinous actions. I urge the public to remain united and provide vital information to our police and security forces to completely neutralize the terror ecosystem,” the LG stated during the “Awam ki Awaz” programme, which marked its third anniversary on Sunday.

The LG dedicated the programme to the citizens of J&K, acknowledging their contributions to the nation-building process.

“Awam Ki Awaz, the people’s voice, completes three years today. Valuable suggestions from citizens have aided in policy-making across diverse sectors. It has also strengthened grassroots participation and encouraged active involvement in nation-building,” he said.

The LG expressed his gratitude for the high voter turnout in the recently held Lok Sabha polls, noting that it reflects the people’s unwavering faith in democracy and the constitution.

He also called on citizens to come together and welcome the pilgrims of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, the annual pilgrimage to the holy shrine, set to commence on June 29.

Meanwhile, as per the statement, the LG Sinha highlighted the efforts of citizens like Tarun Sharma and Sunaina Abrol from Jammu, and Kashmir’s Shabbir Ahmed Dar in popularizing yoga and transforming it into a Jan-Andolan.

“The stage is set for the International Yoga Day celebrations on 21st June. Yoga is a holistic approach towards health, happiness and well-being. Now the discipline is the mantra of Yoga which emphasizes on fine balance between mind and body”, LG said.

The LG shared the exemplary endeavour of ‘zero waste’ food stall in Doodhpathri by Budgam’s Naseema Banu. He said the unique initiative is not only educating locals and tourists about our natural and cultural heritage but also inspiring other food entrepreneurs to adopt sustainable tourism practices.

He appreciated the contribution of Glacial scientist Ulfat Majeed in the field of glacier-glacial lake-climate relationships research. She has emerged as a trailblazer in dealing with the challenges of climate change, the Lt Governor said.

The LG commended Malik Shugufta Nabi of Ganderbal for helping women in distress, bringing hope in their lives and inspiring others.

Sharing the life’s journey of Udhampur’s Rita Devi, Kathua’s Tripta Devi and Naina Gupta from Ramban, the LG said the women achievers are the source of inspiration for women entrepreneurs in rural areas.

The LG made a special mention of Jammu’s female biker, Preeti and Divyavasu Sharma, an IT expert from Jammu.

Preeti is on a mission to educate and empower young daughters towards a glorious career in the armed forces. Divyavasu Sharma regularly educates the public about cyber threat, prudent use of technology for greater good and guides people to navigate ever-evolving technology landscape, he said.

The LG also mentioned about Ruhail Maqbool Sheikh, known as Water Warrior of Pulwama and Jammu’s Ritu Salathia, who has emerged as the brand ambassador of J&K’s gaming industry

He shared the suggestions of Rajinder Singh from Majalta and Manzoor Ahmad from Baramulla regarding Swachh Abhiyan, rural health, and waste management.

He also voiced the valuable inputs received from Anantnag’s Tabasum Zehra on girl child education; Ahmad Thoker from Rajouri and Munish Badyal from Jammu on water conservation and assured necessary action by the concerned departments.