BRO CE calls on Dy CM; discusses road infra in Jammu province 

BRO Chief Engineer Jammu Province, Brigadier R K Mishra, today called on Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary and apprised him regarding the road projects being executed under Border Road Organisation (BRO) in Jammu Province.

The meeting was aimed to ensure that the road infrastructure development in Jammu province progresses efficiently, contributing to improved connectivity, economic growth and overall development of the region.

The CE provided key updates on various road works being executed in the Jammu division especially in Pir Panjal area including Mughal Road.

In depth discussion was held on several issues like forest clearance, compensations, removal of structures obstructing the alignment, quality assurance and others.

During the discussion, the Deputy Chief Minister emphasized on removal of bottlenecks hindering the progress of projects.

Underscoring the importance of preventing delays in execution of these vital projects, the Dy CM said that removal of structures obstructing the alignment of roads is crucially important. He also exhorted upon the concerned to expedite land acquisition process, with emphasis on timely disbursement of compensation among the landowners.

Stressing the urgency of timely project delivery, the Dy CM asked all the executing agencies to work in tandem, ensuring prompt completion of these essential infrastructure initiatives.