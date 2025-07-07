BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

BRO CE calls on Dy CM; discusses road infra in Jammu province 

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

BRO Chief Engineer Jammu Province, Brigadier R K Mishra, today called on Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary and apprised him regarding the road projects being executed under Border Road Organisation (BRO) in Jammu Province.

The meeting was aimed to ensure that the road infrastructure development in Jammu province progresses efficiently, contributing to improved connectivity, economic growth and overall development of the region.

The CE provided key updates on various road works being executed in the Jammu division especially in Pir Panjal area including Mughal Road.

In depth discussion was held on several issues like forest clearance, compensations, removal of structures obstructing the alignment, quality assurance and others.

During the discussion, the Deputy Chief Minister emphasized on removal of bottlenecks hindering the progress of projects.

Underscoring the importance of preventing delays in execution of these vital projects, the Dy CM said that removal of structures obstructing the alignment of roads is crucially important. He also exhorted upon the concerned to expedite land acquisition process, with emphasis on timely disbursement of compensation among the landowners.

Stressing the urgency of timely project delivery, the Dy CM asked all the executing agencies to work in tandem, ensuring prompt completion of these essential infrastructure initiatives.

Scooty rider killed in Baramulla road accident
Government will leave no stone unturned in rooting out terrorism from J&K: Amit Shah
National Games 2022 (Table Tennis): Top-seeded mixed doubles pair crash out
CRPF bags 5 Shaurya Chakras, 52 Gallantry Medals on 78th Independence Day
Labourer electrocuted to death in Central Kashmir
Share This Article
Previous Article Israel-Hamas truce talks continue in Qatar ahead of Netanyahu-Trump meet
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Israel-Hamas truce talks continue in Qatar ahead of Netanyahu-Trump meet
Breaking
Govt to establish MRI, Cath Lab worth Rs 37.50 cr in GMC Baramulla this year: Sakeena Itoo
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
LG Sinha attends Harbah Utsav, pays obeisance at Mata Sidh Lakshmi Temple at Lok Bhawan, Anantnag
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Three injured as tree uproots amid Gusty Winds in Sonwar, Srinagar
Breaking City