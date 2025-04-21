Mirwaiz visits Budgam to offer condolences on the demise of Renowned Islamic Scholar Aga Syed Baqir Al-Moosavi

Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir, Dr. Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq, after authorities allowed him, today visited Budgam to offer condolences on the demise of prominent and respected Islamic scholar Aga Syed Baqir Al-Moosavi.

Mirwaiz condoled with the bereaved family, including the sons of the late scholar—Aga Syed Ahmed, Aga Syed Abul Hasan—as well as the head of Aga family, Aga Syed Hassan Al-Moosavi Al-Safavi—and other members of the Aga family.

Speaking on the occasion, Mirwaiz paid glowing tribute to the invaluable contribution of the late scholar, terming his demise a huge loss to the religious and scholarly fabric of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that when an Aalim departs this world, he leaves behind a legacy of knowledge, guidance, and inspiration for the community. “The best tribute to such a towering figure is that we, as a Muslim Ummah, seek inspiration from such people and remain steadfast.”

He regretted the ongoing efforts to fragment the Muslim community at various levels—sectarian, political, and social. Citing the controversial Waqf Amendment Act as one such assault on the Muslim identity, Mirwaiz said that the Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU) was not even allowed by the authorities to hold a meeting to discuss the matter. “Despite this, we stand united—from the Valley to Jammu and Ladakh—in opposing this unjust law. We fully support and stand with the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and will follow their lead and programme in this regard.”

Mirwaiz expressed cautious optimism regarding the Supreme Court’s interim relief on the Waqf issue, hoping that the apex court will uphold the constitutional and religious rights of the Muslim community and ultimately strike down the discriminatory law.

Addressing the continued restrictions placed on him, Mirwaiz expressed deep anguish that he is repeatedly barred from offering Friday prayers at the historic Jama Masjid Srinagar, and that the mosque remains locked on important religious occasions. “I have approached the Hon’ble High Court regarding my prolonged and arbitrary house arrest, and a hearing is scheduled for this week. I sincerely hope that the court will intervene and ask the government to cease this unjust interference in my religious rights,” he said.