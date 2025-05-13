Maxar Technologies satellite images reveal significant damage to multiple air bases in Pak

Recent satellite images captured by Maxar Technologies on Tuesday revealed significant damage to multiple air bases in Pakistan.

The images show damage to four Pakistani air bases: Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi, PAF Base Mushaf in Sargodha, Bholari Air Base, and PAF Base Shahbaz in Jacobabad.

Satellite images taken on April 25, 2025, and May 10, 2025, show damage to air base facilities, indicating a possible strike or attack at the Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi.

The second image shows significant damage done precisely, showing the accuracy of the Indian Air Force.

PAF Base Mushaf in Sargodha also faced significant damage, as is visible from images captured on April 30, 2025, and May 10, 2025.

The second image displays damage to the runway and some air base facilities.

The satellite photographs of Bholari Air Base taken on April 27, 2025 and May 11, 2025, also shows significant damage in a meticulous strike.

The strikes caused damage to part of the runway and a structure.

PAF Base Shahbaz in Jacobabad revealed damages as one compares images dated April 30, 2025, and May 11, 2025.

The second image shows damage to a structure.

The satellite images suggest that the air bases have been targeted in a series of strikes or attacks. The damage appears to be concentrated on key infrastructure, including runways and facilities.

Operation Sindoor was a coordinated precision strike operation launched by the Indian Armed Forces on 7th May 2025, in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

It was executed through the coordinated efforts of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, conducted from Indian territory.

Unlike past operations with aggressive names meant to project strength, this operation’s name was chosen as a personal tribute to the victims, particularly the widows of the Pahalgam attack.

The damage to these air bases could significantly affect Pakistan’s military capabilities and operations. The country’s air force may face challenges in maintaining its operational effectiveness, and the damage could impact its national security.

Moreover, the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, on Tuesday, while addressing a press conference, stated that Operation Sindoor destroyed terrorism centres in Bahawalpur, Muridke, Muzaffarabad, and other locations in Pakistan.

He emphasised that India’s actions significantly degraded Pakistan’s military capabilities and put key airbases out of action.

“In the last week, as a result of Operation Sindoor, Pakistan has seen its terrorism centres in Bahawalpur, Muridke, Muzaffarabad and other places destroyed. Thereafter, its military capabilities were significantly degraded by us and key airbases effectively put out of action,” he said.

He suggested using satellite pictures available commercially to bust Pakistan’s claims of attacking India.

“We are living in a day and age where you have satellite pictures available commercially. I urge you to look at the satellite pictures of the sites which Pakistan says or claims to have attacked in India. Contrast it with the sites and places which we successfully targeted and destroyed. That will give you a clear answer. Claiming victory is an old habit,” he said.

Jaiswal reiterated India’s clear and consistent stand on targeting terrorist infrastructure operating out of Pakistan. He emphasised that India’s response would be suitable if Pakistan’s military fired on Indian forces.

“Where India is concerned, our stand was clear and consistent from the start. We would target terrorist infrastructure operating out of Pakistan. If the Pakistani military stayed out, there would be no problem. If they fired on us, we would respond suitably,” said the MEA spokesperson.

Jaiswal also highlighted the change in Pakistan’s tone after their attempt to launch a massive assault on India failed and they received a devastating counter-response.

“Till the night of 9th May, Pakistan was threatening India with a massive assault. Once their attempt failed on 10th May morning and they received a devastating Indian counter-response, their tune changed and their DGMO eventually reached out to us…,” he added.

Jaiswal further busted the false claim made by Pakistan that they had won the war, “Since 1971, in 1975 and in 1999 Kargil War too, Pakistan has an old habit of shouting on the top of their lungs that they have won the wars even when they have lost miserably.” (ANI)