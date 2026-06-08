Prof Abdul Majid Meets LG, Reviews Anti-Drug Efforts

RK News Service

Srinagar, June 7: Prof. Abdul Majid, Head of the Department of Psychiatry and Sub-Dean at SKIMS Medical College Bemina, on Sunday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and lauded the ongoing 100-day Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA) campaign being implemented across Jammu and Kashmir.

During the meeting, Prof. Majid appreciated the government’s efforts to tackle substance abuse and said the campaign was already yielding positive results, with a growing number of individuals seeking treatment at de-addiction centres across the Union Territory.

He highlighted the need for sustained awareness programmes among children and adolescents, promotion of healthy lifestyles, early identification of high-risk groups and stronger coordination among stakeholders involved in drug prevention and rehabilitation efforts. He also stressed strict monitoring of de-addiction centres and tighter regulation of Buprenorphine and other Schedule-X drugs.

A key issue raised by Prof. Majid was the difficulty faced by genuine psychiatric patients in obtaining essential psychotropic medicines despite having valid prescriptions. He urged the administration to streamline procedures and ensure uninterrupted access to life-saving psychiatric medications.

The psychiatrist also advocated strict action against drug traffickers while calling for a compassionate and treatment-oriented approach towards individuals battling addiction. He emphasised the need for a comprehensive rehabilitation policy to support recovering patients and reduce the risk of relapse.

Prof. Majid briefed the Lieutenant Governor on the awareness, treatment, rehabilitation, academic and research initiatives being undertaken by the Department of Psychiatry at SKIMS Medical College in collaboration with educational institutions, civil society organisations, media outlets and government departments.

He also highlighted the department’s academic achievements, including the introduction of the Fellowship of National Board (FNB) in Addiction Psychiatry, the first programme of its kind in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting concluded with Prof. Majid expressing gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor for his support and continued focus on addressing mental health and substance abuse challenges in the region.