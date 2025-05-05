Amid tears, Srinagar man’s viral story turns into Hajj blessing

Srinagar, May 04: A deeply emotional scene unfolded at Srinagar’s Hajj House on Sunday when 75-year-old Abdul Rehman, a familiar face at the pilgrimage center for over four decades, finally saw his lifelong dream of visiting the holy Kaaba come true.

For years, Rehman had visited the Hajj House not as a pilgrim, but as a well-wisher, bidding farewell to others embarking on their sacred journey. Every year, he arrived with nothing but hope in his heart, offering silent prayers and asking departing pilgrims to remember him in theirs. Despite his unwavering faith and wish to go, Rehman had never once boarded a flight for the pilgrimage.

However, this year, destiny had something different in store for him.

In a heartfelt video that quickly went viral, Rehman is seen holding back tears as he shares his story with a local journalist. “I have come here for 45 years with nothing but hope in my heart,” he says, his voice quivering with emotion. “No family, no resources—just the desire to go, once.”

The video struck a chord with viewers across social media, leading to an outpouring of support. Within hours, messages flooded in, and a life-changing gesture followed. A man from Kupwara, moved by Rehman’s story, offered to sponsor his entire pilgrimage—without ever seeking recognition.

“When God wills, the path opens,” said one witness, describing the moment when Rehman learned the news. “It felt like watching a prayer being answered in real time.”

The Hajj House erupted in celebration as the elderly man, overcome with emotion, sobbed with gratitude, repeatedly thanking the anonymous donor from Kupwara. Onlookers embraced him, sharing in his joy.

“This is more than a journey; it’s a miracle,” remarked a local resident.

Rehman’s story has continued to spread across social media, becoming a testament to the power of empathy and community. As he prepares to embark on the pilgrimage he has waited nearly half a century for, his message of hope resonates far and wide: dreams, no matter how delayed, can come true through the kindness of others.