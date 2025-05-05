Pakistan a failed state: Owaisi, calls for strong action against terrorism

East Champaran (Bihar), May 04: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday called Pakistan a “failed state” and urged the Indian government to take ‘strong’ and decisive action against it for supporting terrorism.

Addressing a public meeting, Owaisi said, “We hope the Prime Minister will take strong action against the Pakistani terrorists and the failed state of Pakistan that it will think a hundred times before sending anyone to harm India again.”

He criticised Pakistan for questioning India’s evidence after past terrorist attacks. “Pakistan is shamelessly asking for proof. Didn’t we invite you to Pathankot and show you where your terrorists attacked our Air Force base? You sent your team, they saw it with their own eyes, yet you took no action against those terrorists,” he said.

Referring to the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, Owaisi shared a personal story to highlight the pain caused by cross-border terrorism.”The 26/11 attacks happened. I know a place in Telangana called Nizamabad. One of our daughters from there had just gotten married a few days before, and she was at VT Station with her family when Pakistani terrorists opened fire. She, too, was killed,” he said.

He accused Pakistan of continuously denying its role in such attacks. “Pakistan will never admit that terrorists from its land come and kill people in India. The time to try and convince Pakistan is over,” he said.

Speaking at another rally in Bahadurganj on Saturday, Owaisi again called Pakistan a failed state and said it would never let India live in peace.

“Pakistan is a failed nation, and these forces will never let India live in peace. Today is the time to give them a befitting reply. So that this poison of terror ends forever,” he said.

Owaisi also criticised comments made by a person in Bangladesh about India’s Northeast. “In Bangladesh, too, a person is talking nonsense that he will do something in the Northeast. I would also tell them that the country you have got is because of us, and live in peace in your country,” he said.

He called for unity among Indians in the face of such threats. “When someone points a finger at India, we forget all our differences and stand together like a wall,” he said.

Owaisi urged international organisations to act against Pakistan. “Pakistan should be put in the grey list of FATF,” he said, referring to the Financial Action Task Force, which monitors global efforts against money laundering and terrorism financing.

Speaking on Pakistan’s recent missile tests, he added, “Test whatever missiles you want, but always remember that India is more powerful than you and will always be.”

