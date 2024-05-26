Breaking

Two interstate narcotic smugglers held, more than 300 kg poppy straw recovered in Udhampur: Police

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday foiled a narcotics smuggling bid by recovering ‘poppy straw’ and held two interstate persons with 320 kgs of poppy straw at Jakhani, NHW, in Udhampur district.

A Police spokesperson said, “In continuation to its drive against drug trafficking and substance abuse, a police team of PS Udhampur led by its SHO while on naka checking at Jakhani, NHW, Udhampur intercepted one vehicle (mini truck 407) bearing Registration number PB 10CR 6750 with two persons namely *Dinesh Kumar S/O Bishan R/O Giraward, Haryana and Rajinder Sharma S/O Om Parkash R/O Giraward, Haryana* including driver for checking which was coming from Srinagar towards Udhampur.”

“During search of the vehicle, 320 kgs of poppy straw like contraband substance recovered. Both the persons were arrested and vehicle used in commission of crime has been seized”, he said.

In this connection, a case FIR under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Udhampur and further investigation of the case has been taken up.

