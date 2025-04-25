All-Party Meet: AIP condemns Pahalgam attack, gives suggestions for unity, tourism revival

Srinagar, Apr 24: Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) participated in the all-parties meeting convened by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the aftermath of the horrific Pahalgam terror attack.

The AIP delegation was led by senior party leader and MLA Langate Sheikh Khursheed, Chief Spokesperson Inam Un Nabi, General Secretary Prince Parveez, and PRO to MP Baramulla, Peerzada Firdouse, the party said in a statement issued here.

Speaking during the meeting, Inam Un Nabi conveyed condolences and solidarity on behalf of the incarcerated AIP President and Member of Parliament from Baramulla, Er Rashid. He expressed profound grief over the brutal massacre in Baisaran, Pahalgam, and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families.

Highlighting the fallout of the attack beyond Kashmir, the spokesperson raised concerns about reports emerging from different parts of the country regarding the targeting of Kashmiri students and businessmen. He urged the Chief Minister to go beyond the symbolic gesture of helpline numbers and recommended deploying a dedicated KAS and KPS officer in every state of India to support and assist Kashmiris in distress.

Emphasising the need to combat misinformation and rising communal polarization, Inam also suggested that the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) be activated and empowered to effectively counter fake narratives and divisive social media campaigns.

Inam further stressed the importance of protecting the state’s tourism industry, which has suffered a major setback due to the recent violence. He called on the Director of Tourism and key private sector stakeholders to proactively reach out to travel agencies and tour operators to restore confidence and ensure a conducive atmosphere for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

Appreciating the national outrage over the Pahalgam attack, Inam Un Nabi said, “From Kathua to Kupwara, people of all faiths, colours, creeds and communities came out to condemn this barbarism. This spirit of collective humanity must be preserved and promoted.”

The AIP delegation reiterated the party’s commitment to peace, justice, and the protection of every innocent life, regardless of religion or region.