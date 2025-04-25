Politics

Omar, NC leaders attend Fatiha Khawani of Late GN Shaheen

RK News
RK News
2 Min Read

Srinagar, Apr 24: National Conference (NC) Vice President & Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah on Thursday attended the Rasam-e-Fatiha Khawani and Isaal-e-Sawab of the late Ghulam Nabi Shaheen, at Pir Bagh, Srinagar.
Accompanied by party’s senior leaders, he offered prayers for the deceased and prayed for peace for the departed soul in the highest realms of Jannat. The leaders expressed solidarity with the bereaved family including General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar, Salman Ali Sagar, Sara Hayat Shah, Yawar hayat Shah.
In attendance were party leaders including Advisor to HCM Nasir Aslam Wani, Additional General Secretaries Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Provincial Presidents Showkat Mir, Rattan Lal Gupta, MLA’s Mubarak Gul, Ahsan Pardesi, Mushtaq Guroo, Salman Ali Sagar, Pirzada Faroz, State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, Provincial Secretary Syed Tauqeer, Dist President Peer Afaq Ahmad and others.
During the ceremony, a ceremonial Dastar was tied to Yawar Hayat Shah and his uncle.
Meanwhile, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) General Secretary Mohammad Khurshid Alam visited the family of Ghulam Nabi Shaheen. He was accompanied by Arif Laigaroo, Abdul Qayoom Bhat, Iqbal Tramboo, Zuhaib Mir, Dr Ali Mohd, Bilal Sofi, Umar Dar, Fayaz Reshi, Haji Ashraf and Sajad Ahmad
Alam expressed heartfelt condolences to Shaheen’s son Yawar Shah, daughter Sarah Hayat, MLA Ali Mohammad Sagar and MLA Salman Ali Sagar, saying, “We share in your grief and stand with you during this difficult time. May Almighty Allah grant strength to the family and peace to the departed soul.”
He prayed for the departed leader and offered his solidarity to the bereaved family in this difficult time, terming his demise an irreparable loss for the family.

 

 

You Might Also Like

Kathua killings: Culprits will not be spared, vows LoP Sharma

MLA Parra seeks protection, land rights for Gujjar-Bakerwals

Divisive forces stand exposed in JK: RS Pathania

Dr. Farooq, Omar Abdullah greet people on Urs of Sheikh-ul-Alam, Alamdar-e-Kashmir (RA)

Gh Hassan Mir welcomes Union Budget for new income tax slab,

Share This Article
Previous Article MLA Zadibal visits Rainawari fire victims
Next Article All-Party Meet: AIP condemns Pahalgam attack, gives suggestions for unity, tourism revival
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Pahalgam terror attack aftermath: Mehbooba urges Amit Shah to ensure safety of Kashmiris across country
Politics
Pahalgam terror attack: Congress to hold candelight marches across country today to honour victims
Politics
Violence has no place in J&K: Iltija Mufti
Politics
Tanvir Sadiq leads candlelight march at Dal Lake
Politics