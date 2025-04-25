Omar, NC leaders attend Fatiha Khawani of Late GN Shaheen

Srinagar, Apr 24: National Conference (NC) Vice President & Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah on Thursday attended the Rasam-e-Fatiha Khawani and Isaal-e-Sawab of the late Ghulam Nabi Shaheen, at Pir Bagh, Srinagar.

Accompanied by party’s senior leaders, he offered prayers for the deceased and prayed for peace for the departed soul in the highest realms of Jannat. The leaders expressed solidarity with the bereaved family including General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar, Salman Ali Sagar, Sara Hayat Shah, Yawar hayat Shah.

In attendance were party leaders including Advisor to HCM Nasir Aslam Wani, Additional General Secretaries Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Provincial Presidents Showkat Mir, Rattan Lal Gupta, MLA’s Mubarak Gul, Ahsan Pardesi, Mushtaq Guroo, Salman Ali Sagar, Pirzada Faroz, State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, Provincial Secretary Syed Tauqeer, Dist President Peer Afaq Ahmad and others.

During the ceremony, a ceremonial Dastar was tied to Yawar Hayat Shah and his uncle.

Meanwhile, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) General Secretary Mohammad Khurshid Alam visited the family of Ghulam Nabi Shaheen. He was accompanied by Arif Laigaroo, Abdul Qayoom Bhat, Iqbal Tramboo, Zuhaib Mir, Dr Ali Mohd, Bilal Sofi, Umar Dar, Fayaz Reshi, Haji Ashraf and Sajad Ahmad

Alam expressed heartfelt condolences to Shaheen’s son Yawar Shah, daughter Sarah Hayat, MLA Ali Mohammad Sagar and MLA Salman Ali Sagar, saying, “We share in your grief and stand with you during this difficult time. May Almighty Allah grant strength to the family and peace to the departed soul.”

He prayed for the departed leader and offered his solidarity to the bereaved family in this difficult time, terming his demise an irreparable loss for the family.