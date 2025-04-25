Tanvir Sadiq leads candlelight march at Dal Lake

Srinagar, Apr 24: National Conference chief spokesperson and MLA Zadibal, Tanvir Sadiq on Thursday led a candlelight march at Dal Lake in solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Speaking at the gathering, Sadiq termed the incident a “tragedy for humanity” and emphasised the need for national unity in the face of such violence. “We stand with the country and with the families who have lost their loved ones. But Kashmiris are not the enemy — we have endured three decades of suffering. The country must also stand with us,” he said.

He strongly condemned any harassment or targeting of Kashmiris across the country, calling such actions “wrong and unacceptable.”

The event was later attended by Transport Minister Satish Sharma, who also addressed the gathering, along with representatives from the tourism sector including hoteliers, travel agents, and other stakeholders.