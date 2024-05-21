SMVDU delegation visits IUST

Awantipora, May 20: Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) today hosted a delegation from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) who interacted with IUST’s DYOD (Design Your Own Degree) team.

The ten-member delegation of senior faculty members from different departments of SMVDU was led by Dr. Sharada M. Potukuchi and Dr. Sumeet Gupta.

The delegation was received by Prof. A.H. Moon, Dean of Academic Affairs, along with Prof. Waseem Bari, Registrar IUST, Dr. Shahkar Nehvi, Coordinator of the DYOD program, and other faculty members. The interaction centered on the innovative DYOD program, which allows students to tailor their educational paths to better suit their career aspirations.

Prof. Moon highlighted the importance of institutional collaboration in enhancing academic offerings and fostering a culture of innovation and excellence in higher education. Prof. Bari emphasized the need for robust support at various levels to ensure the successful implementation of programs like DYOD.

He reiterated the commitment of IUST to provide the necessary resources and support to both students and faculty for achieving academic excellence.

During the visit, the delegation interacted with DYOD students and commended their potential, and academic engagements. They praised the creativity and rigor demonstrated by the students, noting the program’s effectiveness in nurturing critical thinking and practical skills.

The delegation lauded the DYOD initiative for its flexibility and student-centric approach. They expressed interest in adopting similar frameworks at SMVDU and exploring collaborative opportunities that could benefit both institutions.