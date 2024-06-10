Breaking

AC approves construction of District Court Complex Anantnag at an estimated cost of Rs.106.69 crore

The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the Chairmanship of  Manoj Sinha, Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor, J&K accorded approval to the construction of District Court Complex at Sarnal Anantnag at an estimated cost of Rs.106.69 crore under UT Capex Budget.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The project includes construction of main Court Complex, residential accommodation for Principal District & Sessions Judge, residential accommodation for Additional Session Judge, CJM & Munsiff, Lawyers Chambers and other infrastructure.

There are seven Courts functioning in the District Court Anantnag and increase in population has resulted into increase in litigation cases and judicial work load. The establishment of court complex will generate employment opportunities among youth by way of establishment of new business units like photo-state shops, food courts, stationery shops, commercial parking units, vendor shops, computer/typewriter Institutions etc.

