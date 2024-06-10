Breaking

AC approves submission of draft JKSSB Bill 2024 to MHA

The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the Chairmanship of S Manoj Sinha, Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor, J&K approved submission of draft The Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) Bill, 2024 to Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India for placing before the Parliament of India.

 

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting. The Bill proposes appointment of Chairperson from IAS cadre (either serving or retired-Super time scale and above).

The Bill also proposes that there shall be five members (either serving or retired) from equivalent grade of special scale and above while as the Controller and Secretary shall be Special Secretary level or above.

It also suggests that the chairperson and member shall hold office for 5 years or till age of 65 years (whichever is earlier) and shall not be re-appointed.

