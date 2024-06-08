Developing Story

25037 Traffic Challans, 492 Electricity disputes resolved amicably in Special Lok Adalat

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
3 Min Read

SRINAGAR, JUNE 08: Under the patronage of Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh & Patron-in-Chief, J&K Legal Services Authority and with the approval of Justice Tashi Rabstan, Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority, as well as under the guidance of Justice Sindhu Sharma, Chairperson, High Court Legal Services Committee, a Special Lok Adalat was organized throughout the UT of J&K today, with a special emphasis on the amicable settlement of traffic challans and disputes related to electricity bills pending disposal before various courts in the UT of J&K.

As per the data received from various District Legal Services Authorities in the UT of J&K, a total of 26006 Traffic challans and 767 Electricity disputes were taken up in the Special Lok Adalat, out of which 25037 Traffic Challans and 492 disputes relating to electricity were amicably settled, involving a total amount of Rs. 1,02,56,419/- providing significant relief to the litigants. District Jammu and District Srinagar emerged as the leaders in settling 11887 and 10814 cases respectively which constitutes about 90% of the total cases disposed of in the today’s Special Lok Adalat.

Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority, Amit Kumar Gupta, while appreciating the efforts of officers and officials of DLSA Jammu and Srinagar informed the media persons that this was the Sixth Special Lok Adalat of the current calendar year. He urged the Advocates in general and the litigants in particular to take maximum benefit of such kind of Special Lok Adalats organized by the J&K Legal Services Authority.

Lauding the efforts of all the Judicial Officers, Secretaries of the DLSAs, Advocates, staff of the district and tehsil courts, and Legal Services Institutions, as well as the litigants for their wholehearted participation in the Special Lok Adalat and facilitating the settlement of cases in such large numbers, he also acknowledged the role of Para Legal Volunteers and the media, both print and electronic, in creating and spreading awareness amongst the masses about such initiatives of the J&K Legal Services Authority.

Gupta further informed that the next Special Lok Adalat is scheduled to be held on Saturday, July 20, 2024, focusing on the settlement of Bank Recovery Cases pending disposal in different courts within the UT of J&K as also those yet to filed and are at Pre-litigation stage.

 

You Might Also Like

“Big match and exhilarating”: Sachin Tendulkar ahead of IND-PAK match

“Number of locals joining terrorism has decreased”: J-K DGP RR Swain

DC Baramulla inspects Eidgahs ahead of Eid ul Adha celebrations

Narendra Modi thanks PMs of Yemen and Saint Kitts and Nevis for congratulating him on his election win

J&K Government dismisses employees for anti-national activities

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article DC Srinagar finalizes arrangements for auspicious festival of Eid-ul-Adha
Next Article Modi 3.0 Cabinet: 1,100 traffic police personnel deployed, advisory issued for traffic movement for oath ceremony
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Modi 3.0 Cabinet: 1,100 traffic police personnel deployed, advisory issued for traffic movement for oath ceremony
Breaking
DC Srinagar finalizes arrangements for auspicious festival of Eid-ul-Adha
Uncategorized
NTA sets up panel to review NEET 2024 result row
Breaking
MMU Decries Public Consumption of Alcohol in Dal Lake Srinagar
Breaking

Recent Comments

No comments to show.