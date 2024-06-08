DC Srinagar finalizes arrangements for auspicious festival of Eid-ul-Adha

SRINAGAR, JUNE 08: Ahead of Eid-ul-Adha celebrations in the District, a meeting of all Sectoral/Zonal Officers was today held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat at Meeting Hall of DC Office Complex, here to review the arrangements made by different Departments for auspicious religious festival.

At the outset, DC reviewed the basic amenities of line departments at the important religious places including Masjids and Shrines where huge congregations of people offer prayers.

He stressed on orchestrating the arrangements up to the expectations of the general public in consonance with good governance. He underlined the requirement of a proactive approach to facilitate the devotees.

While reviewing the availability of sacrificial animals and poultry birds in the District, the DC directed concerned Officers of Animal Husbandry and Sheep Husbandry to ensure availability of sufficient quantities of lambs and poultry birds to cater to the local demand on the religious occasion.

Regarding the proper and scientific disposal of hides, he directed SMC Officers to publicize the collection centres of hides in every ward of the city and adequate deployment of vehicles for collection of fleeces.

Meanwhile, DC also directed registration of butchers and Nanwais of Srinagar for regulation of their services.

To address the issue of dog menace at prime Religious Places, DC directed SMC to conduct dog catching drives to ensure safety of devotees and cleanliness of surrounding areas.

He also directed to expedite the process of dog sterilization to slump the canine population in the city.

To ensure availability of good quality of essentials and to curb malpractice of overcharging and overpricing in the market, DC directed ADC, Srinagar to constitute joint market checking teams of Police, Food Safety, Legal Metrology, Sheep Husbandry and Tehsildars.

Besides, he also directed concerned officers from PHE & KPDCL to provide uninterrupted supply of drinking water and electricity to the consumers especially at Shrines and Masjids.

Similarly, CMO Srinagar was instructed to ensure availability of ambulances and medical staff at Dargah Hazratbal Shrine and other places.

For smooth riding surfaces of approach roads of prominent religious places, Dr Bilal exhorted SE, R&B to fill up all the potholes by June 15 and submit the action taken report.

To celebrate the Eid ul Adha with religious fervor and gaiety, the DC directed deployment of magistrates at the sites.

Regarding Traffic Management to facilitate people to offer congregational prayers on time, DC asked SP Traffic Srinagar to frame the traffic plan and publicize that for the information of the general public.

Moreover, officers of SRTC and Srinagar Smart City Limited were asked to provide an adequate number of buses to ferry people to Dargah Hazratbal Shrine on the eve of Eid ul Adha on designated routes from Dalgate, Lalchowk, Pantha Chowk, Parimpora and other places.

Besides, Additional Deputy Commissioners, Syed Ahmad Kataria and Khalid Hussain Malik, the meeting was attended by ACR Srinagar, Chief Planning Officer Srinagar, SP Traffic Srinagar, District officers of Health, Animal Husbandry, Sheep Husbandry, FCS&CA, PHE, KPDCL, R&B, SMC, Legal Metrology, Tehsildars and other Departments.