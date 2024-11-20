Dy CM outlines multi-pronged strategy to eradicate illegal mining in J&K

Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Kumar Choudhary, today chaired a high level meetingm to deliberate on the pressing issue of illegal mining across Jammu and Kashmir.

The Deputy CM issued clear directives for stringent measures to eradicate illegal mining activities, stressing the importance of night-time vigilance and frequent inspections. He emphasised that no mining operations or hot mix plants should be allowed to function without proper permissions, asserting that accountability at every level of administration was essential to achieving this goal.

The officers were instructed to provide updated and comprehensive data on mining activities and ensure consistent coordination with the police to enhance field-level monitoring.

The Deputy CM noted that robust data management would not only expose irregularities but also strengthen the overall governance of mineral resources.

Surinder Choudhary ordered immediate seizure of machinery and vehicles involved in illegal mining. He highlighted the need for imposing substantial penalties on violators, stating that such measures would serve as an effective deterrent against unauthorised activities.

Highlighting the environmental consequences of illegal mining, the Dy CM expressed concern over pollution in water bodies and called for concerted efforts to address ecological damage. These measures, he noted, align with the government’s broader commitment towards sustainable resource management.

Regarding recurring mismatch between field data and records on the J&K Mining Web Portal, Surinder Choudhary asked the officers to rectify this issue promptly, underscoring the importance of transparency and accountability in mineral resource governance.

The meeting was attended by Director Geology & Mining Puneet Sharma and all District Mining Officers, among others.