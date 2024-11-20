Breaking

Mission YUVA: One-Day Capacity Building Training Programme held at Polytechnic College Ganderbal

RK Online Desk
A one-day capacity-building programme under Mission YUVA was successfully organized on Wednesday by the District Employment and Counseling Centre (DE&CC) at Polytechnic College of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal.

The programme brought together over 100 participants from the Skill Development Department and the Labour and Employment sector.

In his inaugural address Benish Wani (JKAS) Assistant Director Employment Ganderbal extended a warm welcome to the participants.

The programme featured expert sessions delivered by resource persons Ayjaz -Ul-Haq J&K Bank Senior Manager Nagbal, Abdul Rouf CEO Vikalp Center Ganderbal & Mohammad Rafiq District Nodal Officer JKEDI Ganderbal. Each session provided a detailed overview of Mission YUVA’s objectives and its emphasis on promoting entrepreneurship, and self-reliance among the youth.

Participants expressed great enthusiasm during the interactive sessions, seeking clarity on various aspects of the mission and its implementation.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Principal Polytechnic College Ganderbal Shaqkat Yousuf, underscoring the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders in making the programme successful.

