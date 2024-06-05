NC activists start plantation drive across Jammu City

Jammu, June 04: The activists of J&K National Conference (JKNC) on Tuesday started a plantation drive at different locations of Jammu City to promote environmental resources.

The event was inaugurated by Provincial Joint Secretary JKNC Ankush Abrol, who was the chief guest on the occasion. The programme was organised by Zonal Secretary and Coordinator of Jammu District Urban, Dr Vikas Sharma to enhance the green cover and promote sustainability in the region.

Ankush Abrol appealed to all the citizens of Jammu City to come forward and actively participate in the plantation drive to make the drive a great success.

“Plants are the lifeline of people as they provide needed resistance to neutralise pollution having crossed the admissible limits, especially in urban sectors. Besides, plantation of trees enhances the level of oxygen and provides fresh air which mitigates the impact of global warming, rain deficit and poor air quality,” he said.

Stressing on protecting nature, the NC leader appealed to the general public to come forward and plant at least five trees to improve greenery for a pollution-free atmosphere.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Vikas Sharma said, “Trees are also the natural habitats for birds and several other creatures like honey bees etc. It is the need of the hour to double our efforts to intensify the drive for tree plantation on a war footing to tackle increasing pollution.”

During the drive, a large number of saplings of different categories including ornamental, herbal, etc were planted in different parks as well as in vacant areas of the city. The plantation drive was attended by Vikram Gupta, Ashwani Dubey, Roshan Sharma, Abishek Uppal, Vineet Gupta and others.