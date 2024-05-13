2024 Lok Sabha elections: Polling underway in Srinagar

Voting for the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency is underway, marking the first parliamentary election in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

Voters were lined up in large numbers since early morning outside the polling booths in Pulwama and Ganderbal to cast their ballots.

Mehraj Ahmad, a voter who was standing outside a polling booth in Pulwama to cast his vote told ANI,” I want to send a message to the youth. It is important to cast your vote this time. You have to show the power of the vote. There should be hundred per cent voting”.

“We lag as we do not vote. We boycotted the previous elections. We never understood the power of our vote. But people have learned its value. I appeal to all the youth do not waste your precious vote,” he added.

In Srinagar, People’s Democratic Party candidate Waheed Ur Rehman Para is facing Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi from the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference. The seat has been represented by three generations of Abdullahs.

Facing boycott calls and strikes, Srinagar witnessed a low voter turnout of 15. 6 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Naveed, who cast his vote for the first time in the Lok Sabha elections told ANI, “I wish there should be bulk voting. India is a democratic country. We want mass participation. Youth should vote and form their government. Build their institutions. It is important for everyone to come out of their home and vote. Because the situation is normal”.

The Congress has allied with the National Conference and is supporting their candidate fro the seats while the BJP has not fielded their candidate for the seat. J-K has been under central rule since the fall of the PDP-BJP government in June 2018, with the last assembly polls held in 2014.

The voting in Jammu and Kashmir is being held in five phases. In the 2019 elections, the BJP won three seats, while the National Conference won the remaining three. The PDP and NC, despite being allies in the opposition alliance INDIA bloc, have decided to go solo in the Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases running from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes and results will be declared on June 4. (ANI)