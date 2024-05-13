LS Polls: PDP chief Mufti writes to ECI, seeks intervention to stop “illegal” arrest of party workers

People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti has written to the Election Commission to stop the alleged harassment and “illegal” arrest of the party workers.

In her letter to ECI, Mufti said, “It has come to my attention that the state administration, under the control of the Union government, is shamelessly engaged in activities aimed at intimidating voters and supporters of the People’s Democratic Party. I am deeply troubled by reports of security agencies conducting raids and harassing PDP workers in the Pulwama and Shopian districts. Numerous party members, sympathizers, and activists have been arbitrarily detained without justification, apparently as punishment for their efforts to organize public rallies and encourage voter turnout.”

“As the custodian of democracy, the Election Commission plays a crucial role in upholding the integrity of the electoral process and ensuring a level playing field for all political parties. However, recent actions, such as the delay in the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, have raised serious concerns about the Commission’s impartiality and emboldened those who seek to manipulate the electoral outcome through coercion and intimidation,” she added.

Further, Mehbooba alleged that the situation has escalated to a point where the security establishment is instilling a “climate of fear” in areas slated for elections on May 13.

“It is distressing to witness history repeating itself, reminiscent of the 1987 rigged elections that caused immense suffering and political disillusionment in the region. The blatant efforts to marginalize the People’s Democratic Party, which represents the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, only serve to deepen wounds and erode trust in democratic institutions,” Mufti said in her letter.

The PDP chief also mentioned that the imposition of Section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting the assembly of people in areas witnessing high political activities, is shocking and deeply concerning.

“Citizens are being deprived of their right to express their democratic voice, simply because they are expected to support the PDP. If the Election Commission of India is unwilling to address these issues and uphold the integrity of the electoral process, it would be tantamount to condoning electoral malpractice and betraying the very essence of democracy,” she said.

“Through this urgent appeal, I seek not only to convey the apprehensions of my party but also to articulate the sentiments of the broader populace. I implore your office to take immediate and decisive action to thwart any attempts at election rigging and safeguard the democratic values that define our nation,” she added.

In 2019, polling for the Lok Sabha was held for six seats in Jammu and Kashmir. However, following the abrogation of Article 370, which resulted in the split of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, there is no longer a separate Lok Sabha constituency for Ladakh.

Voting for the Udhampur and Jammu seats was concluded on April 19 and 26 respectively while Srinagar will go to polls on May 13.

Baramulla seat will vote on May 20 while the Anantnag-Rajouri seat on May 25. (ANI)