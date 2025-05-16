Minister Javed Rana elevates 22 AEEs as XENs

The Jal Shakti Department today elevated 22 Assistant Executive Engineers as Executive Engineers and adjusted them against various vacant posts.

An order was issued to this effect by Additional Chief Secretary, Jal Shakti Shaleen Kabra today.

Jal Shakti Department under the charge of minister Javed Ahmed Rana has recently seen massive elevations against vacant positions after the minister put special focus on the efficient cadre management of the Department.

Several SEs and XENs have already been elevated in the last two weeks to strengthen the positions at the higher level in the cadre of the Department.