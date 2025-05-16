Breaking

Minister Javed Rana elevates 22 AEEs as XENs

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Oplus_131072

The Jal Shakti Department today elevated 22 Assistant Executive Engineers as Executive Engineers and adjusted them against various vacant posts.

An order was issued to this effect by Additional Chief Secretary, Jal Shakti Shaleen Kabra today.

Jal Shakti Department under the charge of minister Javed Ahmed Rana has recently seen massive elevations against vacant positions after the minister put special focus on the efficient cadre management of the Department.

Several SEs and XENs have already been elevated in the last two weeks to strengthen the positions at the higher level in the cadre of the Department.

India is an interesting destination for tourism and investment: Egyptian Minister Sherine ElSharkawy
Ali Mohammad’s wooden kitchen items in demand as people ditch aluminium utensils for health benefits
One dead, 5 injured as auto falls in roadside ditch in Poonch
Indian stock indices steady, rupee appreciates in early trade
GMC Jammu withdraws directive asking staff to be alert amid ‘Cross border tension’
Share This Article
Previous Article Jio tops data internet, call setup success rate in TRAI tests; Airtel had least call drops
Next Article KU VC Prof Nilofar Khan’s gets two year extention
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

India’s fight against terrorism now part of national defence doctrine: Rajnath Singh
Developing Story National
Drone flying suspended in Baramulla district
Breaking
KU VC Prof Nilofar Khan’s gets two year extention
Breaking
Jio tops data internet, call setup success rate in TRAI tests; Airtel had least call drops
Breaking