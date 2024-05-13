Breaking

Vote has more power than gun: First time voters in Pulwama

Say voted for the candidate who will raise our voice in Parliament

First time voters in South Kashmir’s Pulwama Monday said that vote is more powerful than a gun and people must vote for the candidate who will raise their voice in Parliament.

Talking to news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), a first voter Mudasir Ahmad (name changed) said that vote has more power than gun and everyone must vote.

He said that if they will be able to vote in favour of the right candidate, then their issues will get resolved.

“We have different challenges that are to safeguard our identity, land, resources, unemployment and others but if we will choose the right candidate, these all issues get resolved,” he said.

Other voters also said that voting has the power to cure all issues but “you need to choose your candidate rightly”

They also said that the vote has the power and people must choose the right candidate who really can raise their voice in parliament.

They said that all voters must come and cast their vote in favour of a candidate who is honest, bold and genuinely can raise their main issue in parliament—(KNO)

