Mushtaq Tantary Represents Bandipora at Landmark Congress Leadership Meet in New Delhi

New Delhi, April 5 : A landmark meeting of District Congress Committee (DCC) Presidents was held at the AICC headquarters, Indira Bhawan, New Delhi, in the presence of Congress President Mr. Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Mr. Rahul Gandhi and other senior party leaders.

During the session, Mr.Mallikarjun Kharge and Mr.Rahul Gandhi addressed the gathering and stressed the importance of strengthening the Congress organization at the district level.They emphasized that a robust and active grassroots structure is crucial for the party’s future success and public outreach.

In a separate consultative session,the Jammu & Kashmir Congress leadership, including all DCC Presidents, met with AICC J&K Incharge General Secretary Mr. Nasir, JKPCC President Mr. Tariq Hameed Karra, senior leader and former JKPCC President Mr. Ghulam Ahmad Mir and other key office bearers. The meeting was seen as a pivotal step toward party reorganization in the Union Territory.

Discussions focused on the current political scenario in J&K, strategies for strengthening the party at the grassroots, addressing public issues, and outlining a roadmap for the future.

A major decision during the meetings was to grant greater autonomy to District Presidents in appointing and reshuffling local office bearers.This move is part of a wider decentralization initiative aimed at revitalizing the party’s grassroots leadership.

District Congress Committee President Bandipora, Mr. Mushtaq Tantary, who actively participated in the meetings, expressed gratitude for being part of the important deliberations. “This historic gathering will certainly infuse a new spirit of dedication and hard work among all of us. It’s an honor to be part of this new chapter in the Congress party’s journey,” he said.

The Congress leadership reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing the party’s presence and performance across Jammu & Kashmir through collective vision, strategic planning and grassroots empowerment.