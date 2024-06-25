Specially trained 38 MRT teams to be deployed for SANJY-2024: ADGP L&O

Srinagar, June 22:Around 38 Mountain Rescue Teams (MRT) comprising personnel from SDRF J&K, J&K Armed Police, NDRF, BSF, and CRPF will be deployed for the upcoming AmarnathYatra2024, set to commence from June 29.

Talking to Rising Kashmir, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Vijay Kumar who is also holding charge of Armed police & Commandant General SDRF, Civil Defence and Home Guard J&K said that all arrangements are being finalized for the upcoming AmarnathYatra. We will ensure the safety and security of every pilgrim, he added.

Kumar said he conducted a comprehensive review meeting with the Mountain Rescue Teams (MRT) of SDRF J&K, J&K Armed Police, NDRF, BSF, and CRPF. MRTs consisting 13 teams of Armed Police, 11 teams of SDRF, 8 teams of NDRF, 4 teams of BSF and 2 teams of CRPF, he added.

“The meeting focused on preparations for the upcoming AmarnathYatra2024, that draws lakhs of devotees to the holy Amarnath cave from across the country.

Meanwhile ADGP (L&O) briefed the teams on their specific duties during the yatra, emphasising the importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of the pilgrims.

According to the ADGP (L&O) Office, during the session, Kumar assessed the current state of equipment with each team and made specific recommendations for necessary upgrades and the proper utilisation of resources.

“He gave special attention to the waterproofing of the clothing of the Mountain Rescue teams, stressing that the fitness and proper gear of rescuers is imperative for effective rescue operations,” it said.

Kumar also reviewed the training status of the teams, taking stock of the trainings conducted throughout the year.

He extolled the teams to utilise their professional skills as per their training, emphasising that well-rehearsed manoeuvres are crucial in disaster situations where panic can often ensue.

“He made specific comments to boost the morale of the forces, encouraging them to see their rescue operations as a revered duty that holds spiritual significance,” it said.

During the meeting, ADGP Kumar conveyed that their service is not only a critical responsibility but also a noble act of assisting pilgrims on their sacred journey.

Later he also reviewed the deployment pattern of the MRT Teams of all the forces and made specific suggestions regarding the inclusion of some more locations which are sensitive as per recent review of the route.

He also sensitised the teams towards recent GLOF (Glacial Lake Outburst Flood) incidents which have occurred in different states of the country.

Kumar highlighted the challenges climate change is bringing, especially to the work spectrum of the Disaster Response Forces of the nation.

Meanwhile, ADGP Kumar was accompanied by IG Kashmir, DIG Armed, SDRF, DIG police CKR, CO NDRF and CO SDRF during the review meeting.

He urged all teams to approach their duties with dedication and respect, as their efforts are integral to the success and sanctity of the pilgrimage.

Later, ADGP Kumar concluded the review meeting by reiterating the importance of preparedness, coordination, and the spiritual value of their service.

The annual pilgrimage will commence on June 29 and conclude on August 19, spanning 52 days. However, the first group of pilgrims will be flagged off from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu on June 28.

The yatris from the Baltal and Nunwan base camps in Ganderbal and Anantnag districts, respectively, will begin their journey on the morning of June 29.

The yatra can be undertaken through two routes, the traditional 48-km route through Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag and the 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir.

Meanwhile, CCTV cameras and drones have been placed to monitor the pilgrimage throughout the twin routes to avert any security threat to the Yatris.