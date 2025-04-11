15 flights diverted from Delhi airport after dust storm, Air India issues travel advisory

Fifteen flights were diverted, and several were delayed at the Delhi airport on Friday due to dust storms and gusty winds, as per the Airport sources.

Delhi experienced dust storms on Friday evening. Several parts of Delhi were impacted due to the change in weather that also provided relief from scorching heat.

Air India issued a travel advisory for their passengers after the sudden change of weather in Delhi and northern areas. According to the advisory, heavy thunderstorms and gusty winds, have affected flight operations across parts of Northern India, due to which some of the Air India flights from Delhi have either been diverted or are delayed.

The officials are closely monitoring the situation and are doing the best possible to minimalise the disruptions.

“Poor weather, caused by heavy thunderstorms and gusty winds, has affected flight operations across parts of Northern India. Some of our flights to and from Delhi are being delayed or diverted, which is likely to impact our overall flight schedule. We are closely monitoring the situation and are doing our best to minimise the disruption. We advise our guests to check the latest status of their flights at https://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html before heading to the airport”, the travel advisory said.

Several parts of Delhi witnessed a dust storm on Friday evening that led to trees falling in some areas and residents shutting windows to prevent dust from entering their houses.

Traffic was also disrupted as trees or their branches fell. Flight operations were also impacted in parts of northern India. Delhi had witnessed a dust storm on Thursday also.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department had issued an Orange Alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorms in four districts of Himachal Pradesh, while Yellow Alerts have been issued for four other districts. (ANI)