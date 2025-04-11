Ayodhya had a massive impact on shaping ideas and culture in Asia: LG Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed ‘Ayodhya Parv-2025’, organised by Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA), Shri Ayodhya Nyas and Pragya Sansthan, at New Delhi, today.

Mahant Shri Kamal Nayan Das Ji of Maniramdas Chhawani; Geeta Manishi Mahamandaleshwar Shri Gyananand Ji Maharaj; Padma Shri Vasudev Kamath; Shri Ram Bahadur Rai, Chairman, IGNCA; Shri Lallu Singh, former Member of Parliament and heads of various religious and cultural organisations graced the occasion.

The Lieutenant Governor extended his felicitations to everyone associated with the three-day cultural celebration dedicated to the glory of Ayodhya.

“Ayodhya is not just a geographical spot but it’s the cradle of spirituality, good governance and rich culture. Prabhu Shri Ram’s birthplace is our identity, symbol of our unity and one of the sacred pilgrimages.

Ayodhya is spiritual resonance. Ayodhya is the key to happiness and spiritual awakening. Ayodhya is the energy, consciousness and life force of the society. Ayodhya is a repository of the best elements of our heritage and spiritualism and a beacon of hope for devotees.

The Lieutenant Governor highlighted that Ayodhya has been the soft power of ancient India and contributed to the spread of ideas through spiritual values, tradition and folk culture and helped in creating the Indosphere. He said, there are many examples like Thailand, Cambodia, Indonesia which are closely linked to Ayodhya.

“I see Ayodhya as the Moral Compass of India whose energy, progressive policies and blessings of Lord Shri Ram will help us build a welfare state and guide us to keep our soul intact. Ayodhya has great significance as an idea and its cultural-spiritual embers will continue to shine for thousands of years to come,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also spoke on the massive impact of Ayodhya on shaping ideas and culture in Asia.

“In abstract term it was like a cultural magnet and gave a boost to India’s spiritual clout. It had gravitational pull and Ayodhya’s influence spread through literature, art, music and theatre,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that Bhagwan Shri Ram’s ideals and values of righteousness, truth, justice, dignity, patience, tolerance, cooperation, compassion, leadership and courage are guiding the people to build a better future.

“These are the values which are powering India’s journey towards ‘Viksit Bharat’ amidst global uncertainty.

We must recognize that development is a collaborative effort that requires cooperation and collaboration. Equal opportunities to the weaker sections should be our priority. In this mission, our unflinching faith in ancient traditions and spiritual heritage will provide a new momentum, strength and resilience to the society,” the Lieutenant Governor further said.

The three-day Ayodhya Parv serves as a confluence of devotion, classical traditions, and dialogue, bringing together saints, cultural thinkers, policymakers, scholars, and artists from across the country.

On the occasion, several publications including ‘Santon Mein Dhruv Tare’, ‘Chaurasi Kos Ki Ayodhya’, ‘An Eternal Hero : Ram’, ‘Warriors Of Kurukshetra’ and ‘Bharat Bodh Patrika’ were also released.