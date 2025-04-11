Breaking

6 members of Nomad Family injured, 20 cattle killed in Chennai-Nashri Tunnel accident 

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read
Oplus_131072

At least six members of a nomadic family were injured while 20 sheep and goats perished after a vehicle rammed into a load carrier inside Chennai-Nashri tunnel on Friday.

Officials told GNS that soon after the accident, the injured were shifted to nearby hospital and their condition is stated to be stable. “All of the injured persons are stable as they have suffered minor injuries,” they said.Ten sheep and goats were killed in the accident in the 9.28 kilometre tunnel that connects the towns of Chenani and Nashri along the Jammu-Srinagar highway, they said.

The injured persons have been identified as Mohd Ashraf (65), Refa Bibi(50) wife of Mohd Ashraf, Saida Bibi (25) wife of Wajid, Umra Bibi (18) wife of Waseem and Wajid (27) all resident of Samba.

Police have registered a case in this regard, they added. (GNS)

