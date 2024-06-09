10 killed after terrorists attack bus in Reasi

As many as ten people were killed after suspected terrorists attacked a bus with pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, police said on Sunday.

Confirming the death toll, Deputy Commissioner Reasi Vishesh Mahajan said, “10 people died as a bus rolled down a gorge in Jammu & Kashmir’s Reasi”.

Following the accident, locals gathered at the spot.

Official sources told that suspected terrorists targetted the attack on the bus near Chandi Morh following which driver of the vehicle lost control over the bus and it fell into the gorge.

While a rescue operation has been launched, the number of casualties was not immediately known.

More details are awaited.