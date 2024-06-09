Breaking

10 killed after terrorists attack bus in Reasi

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

As many as ten people were killed after suspected terrorists attacked a bus with pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, police said on Sunday.

Confirming the death toll, Deputy Commissioner Reasi Vishesh Mahajan said, “10 people died as a bus rolled down a gorge in Jammu & Kashmir’s Reasi”.

Following the accident, locals gathered at the spot.

Official sources told that suspected terrorists targetted the attack on the bus near Chandi Morh following which driver of the vehicle lost control over the bus and it fell into the gorge.

While a rescue operation has been launched, the number of casualties was not immediately known.

More details are awaited.

You Might Also Like

10 killed, 33 injured in bus terror attack: SSP Reasi

T20 WC: Pakistan captain Babar Azam wins toss, opts to field against arch-rival India

T20 WC: Toss for India-Pakistan clash in New York delayed due to rain

Rajnath Singh takes oath as Union Cabinet Minister

Stage set for Narendra Modi’s swearing-in as PM, guests arrive at Rashtrapati Bhawan

Share This Article
Previous Article “Historic moment for Bharat!, LG Sinha Congratulates Narendra Modi on taking oath as PM
Next Article 10 killed, 33 injured in bus terror attack: SSP Reasi
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“Historic moment for Bharat!, LG Sinha Congratulates Narendra Modi on taking oath as PM
Developing Story
Narendra Modi takes oath as India’s Prime Minister for third consecutive term
Developing Story
Team that keeps the emotion back will win: Yuvraj Singh on India vs Pakistan clash
Breaking
Administration Council approves 3-tier faculty structure for GMCs/SSHs of Jammu and Srinagar
Breaking

Recent Comments

No comments to show.