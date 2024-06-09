Breaking

10 killed, 33 injured in bus terror attack: SSP Reasi

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Senior Superintendent of Police Reasi Mohita Sharma on Sunday said that 10 people were killed and 33 people injured after terrorists fired upon the passenger bus in Reasi district.

While speaking to media, SSP Reasi Mohita Sharma said, “Initial reports suggest that terrorists fired upon the passenger bus going from Shiv Khori to Katra. Due to the firing, the bus driver lost balance of the bus and it fell into gorge.

“33 people were injured in the incident. Rescue operation has been completed. The identities of the passengers have not been confirmed yet, they are not locals. Shiv Khori shrine was secured and area domination was done”, she said.

DC Reasi said that 10 people have lost their lives in this incident

