“Historic moment for Bharat!, LG Sinha Congratulates Narendra Modi on taking oath as PM

As PM-designate Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister of India for his third successive term on Sunday at an impressive ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha called it “Historic moment for Bharat!

Taking to social media platform X, Sinha congratulated Narendra Modi on taking the oath for 3rd term as Prime Minister of India.

LG Sinha said, “Historic moment for Bharat! Congratulations to Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji on taking the oath for 3rd term as Prime Minister of India. Under your visionary leadership, the nation will continue to move forward on the path of peace, progress,prosperity & achieve newer heights.”