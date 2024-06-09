Developing Story

“Historic moment for Bharat!, LG Sinha Congratulates Narendra Modi on taking oath as PM

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Oplus_0

As PM-designate Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister of India for his third successive term on Sunday at an impressive ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha called it “Historic moment for Bharat!

Taking to social media platform X, Sinha congratulated Narendra Modi on taking the oath for 3rd term as Prime Minister of India.

LG Sinha said, “Historic moment for Bharat! Congratulations to Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji on taking the oath for 3rd term as Prime Minister of India. Under your visionary leadership, the nation will continue to move forward on the path of peace, progress,prosperity & achieve newer heights.”

You Might Also Like

Narendra Modi takes oath as India’s Prime Minister for third consecutive term

AC approves relaxation in Physical Standard for “Bot Tribe” in JKP

PM Modi interacts with would-be ministers ahead of Modi 3.0 cabinet unveiling

Narendra Modi to be sworn in as PM for third consecutive term today

“Big match and exhilarating”: Sachin Tendulkar ahead of IND-PAK match

Share This Article
Previous Article T20 WC: Pakistan captain Babar Azam wins toss, opts to field against arch-rival India
Next Article 10 killed after terrorists attack bus in Reasi
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

10 killed after terrorists attack bus in Reasi
Breaking
T20 WC: Pakistan captain Babar Azam wins toss, opts to field against arch-rival India
Breaking
T20 WC: Toss for India-Pakistan clash in New York delayed due to rain
Breaking
Rajnath Singh takes oath as Union Cabinet Minister
Breaking

Recent Comments

No comments to show.