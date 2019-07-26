Rains lash Kashmir

July 26, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

Landslides disrupt traffic on Sgr-Jmu highway

Many parts of Kashmir including summer capital Srinagar received a moderate to heavy rainfall on Thursday breaking a month-long dry spell providing much needed relief to Valleyites.

The rainfall which started on early Thursday morning brought major respite to the residents of Kashmir as the minimum temperature rose by several degrees. The weather department has predicted wet weather in state over the next two days.

Deputy Director, Meteorological Department, Kashmir, Mukhtar Ahmad, told Rising Kashmir that the rainfall would continue over the next 24-hours adding there will be an improvement in the weather from July 28.

He said, a moderate rainfall will continue in Srinagar and Jammu region on Thursday. "But from Friday to Saturday, Srinagar will witness a light rainfall. However, heavy rainfall would continue till July 27 in many parts of Kashmir including higher reaches."

Ahmad said the present weather system is likely to continue till next 24-hours and there will be significant improvement in weather after that.

"There is no forecast of any adverse weather for J&K. Weather is most likely to remain dry from July 28 (Sunday) onwards,” he said.

Meanwhile, traffic on the Jammu-Kashmir highway was suspended from Wednesday late evening till Thursday morning due to the landslides, which was later restored and stranded vehicles were allowed to move towards Srinagar.

The highway was closed after the landslides hit different areas including Ramban sector due to the incessant rains.

SP Traffic, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, told Rising Kashmir that the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was partially open for the vehicular movement after remaining suspended from Wednesday evening to Thursday morning due to the landslides.

“The debris of landslide was cleared in the morning and vehicles were plying from Jammu to Srinagar," he said.

However, Srinagar- Leh highway remained closed on Thursday after heavy rains and cloudburst triggered landslides near Zojila pass.

