LG Sinha Presents Pandit Haridutt Sharma Award to Dr. H.R. Nagendra & Prof. Ashok Chakradhar

New Delhi, Nov 23: The Lieutenant Governor, Shri Manoj Sinha presented “Pandit Haridutt Sharma Award” to Dr. H.R.Nagendra, the renowned Yoga Guru & President of Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana (VYASA) and Prof. Ashok Chakradhar, well-known author, poet and painter.

In his address on the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor said, Dr H.R.Nagendra, a distinguished Yoga Guru, a brilliant engineer and an outstanding researcher on Yoga practices has helped in promoting this ancient gift of India to the world to ensure health and well-being of the humanity.

“He has published 30 research papers in engineering and over 100 research papers on the efficacy, principles and techniques of Yoga. He is zealously committed to better health, social harmony and peace. It is also a great pleasure to recognize the literary work of Prof. Ashok Chakradhar. His work in the service of culture, and in promotion of poetry is truly inspiring,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Paying homage to the eminent journalist, writer & social worker Pandit Haridutt Sharma, the Lieutenant Governor called upon the litterateurs, poets, artists and civil society members to take 4 resolutions as a tribute to Pandit Haridutt Sharma.

“Our first resolution should be to work for the betterment of the downtrodden and needy. We must work collectively for the promotion of culture, literature and yoga, Capacity building of youth and development of a progressive, healthy, prosperous and peaceful society”, the Lieutenant Governor said.

He also commended the endeavour of Pandit Haridutt Sharma Foundation for honouring the distinguished personalities in the field of journalism, literature, education and social service.