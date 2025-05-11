LG Manoj Sinha paid tributes to Army jawan Rfn Sunil Kumar killed in cross border shelling by Pakistan

The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha paid tributes to Army Braveheart Rfn Sunil Kumar, who laid down his life in the line of duty for the Nation.

Rfn Sunil Kumar attained martyrdom during unprovoked firing by Pakistan in R.S Pura area, Jammu.

The Lieutenant Governor has posted on X:

“Paid tributes to the Army Braveheart Rfn Sunil Kumar, who laid down his life in the line of duty for the Nation. India will never forget his selfless service and supreme sacrifice. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved family.”