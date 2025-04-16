Govt schools record over 70,000 new admissions : DSEK

Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK), G N Itoo Wednesday said that government-run-schools have admitted over 70,000 new students in the recent enrolment drive.

DSEK said that among the new entrants, around 35,000 were enrolled at lower primary level, 1,500 out-of-school children were brought back to the educational institutes and over 1,200 specially-abled students were also enrolled in the drive.

Itoo dedicated the success of new entrants to teachers, parents and civil societies and acknowledged their role in achieving this milestone. “Teachers and other concerned stakeholders have left no stone unturned in making this enrollment drive a grand success. Our focus now is on sustaining this success”.

About the district wise performance, Itoo said that frontier district Kupwara has emerged among the top performers in the enrollment drive.

On the issue of schools operating from rented accommodations, the director said that the land availability had remained a key challenge, especially in urban areas.

However, he assured that steps are being taken in a phased manner to address the issue. “Under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, provisions for additional classrooms have been made, with special attention given to girls’ institutions.” he added.

Addressing concerns regarding staff shortages, particularly in remote areas, the Director said, “Nearly 60 percent of the rationalisation has been completed and the remaining will be finalized in the coming days.”

Itoo on the occasion further clarified that there is no ban on school picnics or excursions. He said that a meeting was convened by the Education Minister with key departments, including school education, traffic, transport and others wherein detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were issued to ensure the safety of the student.

DSEK said that as per the SOPs, the Head of Institution (HOI) must seek prior approval for excursions wherein concerned ZEOs have been designated as the officers for middle schools, CEOs for high and higher secondary schools, and for inter-district trips.

He said that the concerned officials are mandatorily supposed to seek permission from the DSEK for any outing, picnic or excursions.

The director sought public cooperation, especially from HOIs and students, to ensure safe and smooth excursions in the days ahead—(KNO)