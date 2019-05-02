Northern Army Commander reviews security situation

May 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh Wednesday visited the hinterland units in north Kashmir, where he reviewed the prevailing security situation and strategy for counter militancy operations.

He also held interactions with senior dignitaries at Badami Bagh Cantonment.

Later, Lt Gen Singh also visited to 144th bn of CRPF deployed in Dal Lake.

“He appreciated the round the clock efforts of paramilitary troops and their synergetic teamwork with the Army and J&K Police to maintain peace and tranquillity in the Valley,” defence spokesman said.