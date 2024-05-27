Terrorist hideout busted in Kupwara, Arms & ammunition recovered: Army

Security forces on Monday have busted a terrorist hideout and recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition, equipment and other war-like stores in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

A Defence spokesperson said, “Based on specific input, a Joint Search Operation was launched by Indian Army & Jammu and Kashmir Police in dense forest area of Awra, Kupwara, today.”

“During search a Terrorist hideout was busted, and a large cache of arms, ammunition, equipment and other war-like stores have been recovered”, he said.

More details shall follow.