Youth are vital pillars of UT’s progress, asserts LG

SRINAGAR, JUNE 06:

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the two-day annual Youth Festival of National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) “SPECTRUM-24” at NIFT campus OmporaBudgam. The festival aims to provide opportunities for students of educational institutions in Kashmir Valley to explore their talents in performing arts, sports, fashion shows, and literary programs.

“Our youth power is building a prosperous future of J&K. Youth are our biggest strength and they are committed to take the UT to greater heights,” said the Lt Governor.

He emphasized the festival as an opportunity for youth to exchange innovative ideas for promoting rich cultural and artistic heritage. The Lt Governor commended NIFT Srinagar’s contribution to design development and positioning of handlooms and handicrafts, suggesting students play a decisive role in this sector.

Highlighting policy reforms in the handicraft and handloom sector, he urged NIFT students to support artisans in brand positioning and product designing. He emphasized the role of academic institutions in establishing India as a knowledge economy, calling for reforms aligned with NEP 2020.

The festival, themed “Rangreza,” features over 600 students participating in 24 events like Best out of Waste, Mural Art, Battle of Bands, and Mental Marathon.

Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; ShVikramjit Singh, Commissioner Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department; ShAkshayLabroo, Deputy Commissioner Budgam; Dr.Javid Ahmad Wani, Director NIFT Srinagar, and faculty members attended the event.