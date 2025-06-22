Summer vacation for Kashmir schools from June 23 to July 7

Srinagar, June 21: In response to the prevailing heat wave conditions across the Kashmir region, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) on Saturday announced summer vacations for all government and recognised private schools up to the Higher Secondary level. The vacation period will begin on June 23and continue until July 7, 2025.

The announcement comes after repeated appeals from parents requesting either a change in school timings or an early break, citing health concerns for children due to soaring daytime temperatures.

Earlier, on June 20, the DSEK had revised school timings across the valley effective June 21, 2025, as a temporary measure to address the heat stress. However, persistent high temperatures prompted the department to take the additional step of declaring summer vacation earlier than usual.

Parents across Kashmir have welcomed the move. Yaqoob Ahmad Dar, a parent from Srinagar, told Rising Kashmir, “This is a crucial decision taken in response to the heat wave. We had requested the government to consider the physical toll on children attending school in such weather. We are grateful the administration has listened.”

Another parent, Nadiya Jan, echoed the sentiment, highlighting inadequate infrastructure in both government and private schools to cope with extreme heat. “Students were facing real challenges in classrooms lacking proper ventilation or cooling facilities. This break was urgently needed,” she said.

Parents also appreciated the government’s earlier decision to revise school timings but noted that more long-term solutions, including infrastructure upgrades, are necessary to help students endure extreme weather.

The summer vacation announcement by the DSEK applies to all government and private schools operating in the Kashmir Division and is expected to bring much-needed respite to thousands of school-going children and their families.