World's tallest Railway bridge on Chenab River achieves major milestone

Trial run on Chenab Rail bridge marks progress in USBRL project

Arvind Sharma
Arvind Sharma
1 Min Read
Ramban, June 20 (ANI): Indian Railway conducts a trial run on the newly constructed world's highest railway bridge-Chenab Rail Bridge, built between Sangaldan in Ramban district and Reasi on Thursday. Rail services on the line will start soon. (ANI Photo)

JAMMU, Jun 20: The Indian Railways has conducted a successful trial run on the Chenab Rail Bridge, the world’s highest railway bridge built between Sangaldan in Ramban district and Reasi district of Jammu region.
“Successful trial run of MEMU train between Sangaldan–Reasisection of USBRL project, Jammu &Kashmir has been conducted,” Minister for Railways, AshwiniVaishnaw, said in a post on X on Thursday.
Presently, the trains operate along the railway line from Kanyakumari to Katra, while services run from Baramulla to Sangaldan in the Kashmir Valley.
The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project will be completed by year-end, the Railway Minister had earlier stated during his visit to Jammu last year.
The USBRL project, including the 48.1 km long Banihal-Sangaldan section, was inaugurated by Prime Minister NarendraModi on February 20, 2024.
The Phase-I of the project, covering the 118 km long Qazigund-Baramulla section, was inaugurated in October 2009.
The Chenab Rail Bridge, constructed 359 metres above the Chenab River in the Jammu and Kashmir region, is 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower of Paris.

